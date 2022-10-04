×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Joburg residents urged to reduce water consumption amid ‘critically low’ reservoirs

Four of the city’s main supply systems are affected by repeated power failures and the current heatwave

04 October 2022 - 12:20 Staff Reporter
Johannesburg is running critically low on water after repeated power failures at Rand Water, which supplies the city. Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG
Johannesburg is running critically low on water after repeated power failures at Rand Water, which supplies the city. Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG

Johannesburg Water is urging residents to reduce consumption as the utility battles as high usage during the current heatwave that is affecting reservoirs and water towers.

“Johannesburg Water’s network in various parts of the city is severely strained due to high water demand (usage). The direct impact is extremely low levels within various reservoirs and towers,” it said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The affected complexes are:

  • Commando system: affecting residents of Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill. All three systems are critically low to empty.
  • Soweto systems: Eagle Nest, Glenvista and Naturena reservoirs are at critically low levels.
  • Central systems: Crown Gardens and Alan Manor reservoirs are at critically low levels. Pumps supplying Crown Gardens tower have been isolated due to low reservoir levels.
  • South Hills Tower is on bypass supply due to lower supply from Rand Water’s Meyer’s Hill reservoir.

The Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are also affected, and are being supplied via mobile water tankers. Water is also being provided to other affected areas via stationary and mobile tankers.

On Friday, the utility said repeated power trips at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch purification plant had affected various Rand Water pump stations and reservoirs, leading to reduced supply at the Commando Road meter, Rand Water direct feeds, as well as the Roodepoort, Central and Soweto systems. The reduction in flow had also seen several Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers experiencing critically low to empty levels.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Showdown looms over SA’s new tobacco bill
National / Health
2.
Ramaphosa to appoint Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to JSC
National
3.
PIC defies CCMA by pushing ahead with replacing ...
National
4.
Eskom’s just transition head quits a month before ...
National
5.
Pursuing us has no merit, says McKinsey on state ...
National

Related Articles

SA must get used to coalitions, analysts say

National

Joburg rescinds tenfold hike in school rates

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.