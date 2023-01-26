Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
City will tender for 500MW from independent power producers next month, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tells councillors
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
The data suggests receding input-cost pressures for factories in particular
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Air attack launched hours after the US and Germany said they had agreed to send Ukraine battle tanks
Since her win in the Paddock Stakes there has been an avalanche of money for Make It Snappy
Automobile Association says petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will be more expensive in February, putting more pressure on cash-strapped South Africans
Coal exports that went through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) dropped to about 50-million tonnes in 2022, the worst performance since 1993, when it shipped out 53-million tonnes.
Coal exports processed through the terminal were down from 59-million tonnes exported in 2021 and 70-million tonnes in 2020...
Coal exports drop to 30-year low at Richards Bay terminal
In 2022, two events caused huge disruption in TFR operations: the derailment of a coal train on the North Corridor in November, and a Transnet strike in October
