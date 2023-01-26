National

Coal exports drop to 30-year low at Richards Bay terminal

In 2022, two events caused huge disruption in TFR operations: the derailment of a coal train on the North Corridor in November, and a Transnet strike in October

26 January 2023 - 12:45 Denene Erasmus

Coal exports that went through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) dropped to about 50-million tonnes in 2022, the worst performance since 1993, when it shipped out 53-million tonnes.

Coal exports processed through the terminal were down from 59-million tonnes exported in 2021 and 70-million tonnes in 2020...

