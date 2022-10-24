Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the government has a duty to nurture SA's standing in the international community
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
The company, with big plans for Africa, becomes the first to be granted a virtual asset service provider licence in Botswana
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
A group within the government is working on the creation of a national, integrated and harmonised registry of beneficial ownership that will provide an overall picture of what is owned by whom.
Beneficial ownership refers to the direct or indirect ownership of an asset or legal entity, and which confers effective control over it...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
State wants integrated data system on beneficial ownership
The proposals aim to achieve compliance with Financial Action Task Force standards
A group within the government is working on the creation of a national, integrated and harmonised registry of beneficial ownership that will provide an overall picture of what is owned by whom.
Beneficial ownership refers to the direct or indirect ownership of an asset or legal entity, and which confers effective control over it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.