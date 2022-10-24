×

National

State wants integrated data system on beneficial ownership

The proposals aim to achieve compliance with Financial Action Task Force standards

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 16:18 Linda Ensor

A group within the government is working on the creation of a national, integrated and harmonised registry of beneficial ownership that will provide an overall picture of what is owned by whom.

Beneficial ownership refers to the direct or indirect ownership of an asset or legal entity, and which confers effective control over it...

