Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
The messy end of e-tolls calls into question the ‘user pays’ revenue model on which these and other public-private projects are based
Suspensions amid suspicions of crime will have an effect on functions, says higher education department
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Having settled its debt, Blue Label co-CEO Brett Levy says the mobile provider is ready to offer new products and get into fresh areas of business
With higher-end establishments reporting good occupancies, operators are waiting for the international market to rebound
Fears of jobs losses and delay in payments to small cane growers a concern
The union is seeking its biggest wage increases since 2008 as inflation accelerates in Germany
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
Opposition parties and nonprofit organisations (NPOs) object strongly to the department of social development playing any role in maintaining an NPO register in terms of proposed legislation to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.
They say the department does not have the capacity to do this, and that extra funds promised by the Treasury to beef it up will be insufficient...
Social development department ‘unsuitable for NPO registration’
Parties criticise mooted role in anti-money laundering bill as beyond its capacity, and say pledged funds are insufficient
