National

Social development department ‘unsuitable for NPO registration’

Parties criticise mooted role in anti-money laundering bill as beyond its capacity, and say pledged funds are insufficient

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 20:12 Linda Ensor

Opposition parties and nonprofit organisations (NPOs) object strongly to the department of social development playing any role in maintaining an NPO register in terms of proposed legislation to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. 

They say the department does not have the capacity to do this, and that extra funds promised by the Treasury to beef it up will be insufficient...

BL Premium

