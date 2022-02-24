DBSA gives green light to finance energy-efficient initiatives

South Africans with green economy development projects and programmes will be pleased to know the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has announced the availability of funding for such initiatives through its Green Fund.

This fund has been set up to contribute towards a wide range of goals in transitioning SA to a greener economy. This includes the financing of projects and programmes that reduce the impact of climate change.

The main objectives of the Green Fund are to promote high-impact, innovative, low-carbon and inclusive programmes, while reinforcing climate policy objectives and sustainable development imperatives that align with the country's social, economic and environmental priorities.

It also aims to build an evidence base for the advancement of a climate-resilient and inclusive economy, and to mobilise and leverage additional resources to support the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Main areas of focus

The Green Fund has three main areas of focus:

1. Supporting a just transition to a low-carbon economy by:

Exploring opportunities that have the potential to catalyse initiatives that drive a “just transition”, such as emerging energy-generation and storage technologies;

Supporting local environmentally-friendly building technologies that promote the use of energy-efficient materials for sustainable human settlements;

Accelerating green technologies that support the beneficiation of local mineral resources;

Supporting “greening” within the transport sector;

Supporting resilience within the water sector, including wastewater treatment programmes in consultation with all relevant government and private sector stakeholders; and

Developing and funding waste management programmes and projects, including initiatives such as national solid waste programmes within municipalities, the establishment of material recovery facilities, and waste pelletisation.

2. Promoting the market-based adoption of integrated biogas technologies in small-, medium- and micro-scale enterprises to promote the development of the renewable energy sector and the green economy.

3. Providing support for youth development, including skills development and enterprise development, within a sustainability context.