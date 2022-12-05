China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
Ramaphosa has reached his Rubicon. Will he cross it?
Ramaphosa wants the report of the Ngcobo panel reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court.
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
All claims are from alleged acts of corruption by the global diversified miner between 2007 and 2018
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Analysis finds link between virus and high workforce inactivity
Though born in Madrid, the flying wingback felt it was not the right place for him as Moroccan
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
SA’s missions in Nigeria have laid on extra staff to speed up the visa-issuing process for business people and academics wanting to come to the country.
SA’s consul-general in Lagos, Bobby Moroe, told Business Day: “As far as visas are concerned, we have made tremendous progress in Nigeria. Home affairs has deployed two additional staff members [in the consular section] to try to assist with the backlog we’ve been facing as far as the issuance of visas is concerned,” he said...
SA to help fast track visas for Nigerian business
There have been anecdotal complaints of passports spending months at SA missions in Nigeria and talk of deliberate delays for unknown reasons.
SA’s missions in Nigeria have laid on extra staff to speed up the visa-issuing process for business people and academics wanting to come to the country.
SA's consul-general in Lagos, Bobby Moroe, told Business Day: "As far as visas are concerned, we have made tremendous progress in Nigeria. Home affairs has deployed two additional staff members [in the consular section] to try to assist with the backlog we've been facing as far as the issuance of visas is concerned," he said...
