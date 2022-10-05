×

National

Critical skills visa applications being fast tracked, says Aaron Motsoaledi

As from September 1, the processing of visa applications was delegated to at all foreign missions once again, from Pretoria

05 October 2022 - 14:07 Linda Ensor

The departments of home affairs and trade, industry and competition have set up a dedicated team to track and ensure the finalisation of business visa applications, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says.

This system was instituted to address the backlogs in applications for critical skills, business and work visas for corporate companies and key investment projects and to prioritise certain applications...

