Boks to face England with key men missing

Investors worry as the number of infections in mainland China increase and some deaths are reported in Beijing at the weekend
The decision will be watched with great interest given the shifts in the global backdrop since the MPC's September meeting
The SIU is investigating the department after it spent R780,000 buying the donkey carts, which were given to villagers in districts near Mahikeng
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Entertainment conglomerate’s decision wins Wall Street cheers
Despite a weak global economic outlook international tourism appears to be surging
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Japan is urging people to huddle in a single room when watching television and to refrain from using toilet warmers, to cut power use
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen score in second half in the Group A clash
Altogether different beast sports modernity and refinement
Several key players will be missing from the Springbok team when they face old foes England in a blockbuster season finale at a sold-out Twickenham in London on Saturday.
Because the clash falls outside the traditional World Rugby Test window, clubs have the right to veto their players’ involvement with their national teams.
Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92), André Eyterhuizen (Harlequins) and Kobus Wiese (Leicester Tigers) have not been permitted to extend their stay with the Boks.
All the affected players had to report for club duty within a day or two after the Springboks’ Test against Italy on Saturday.
This has forced Bok coach Jacques Nienaber to call up six players to his squad.
SA A captain Thomas du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both props), Marco van Staden (flank), Johan Goosen (flyhalf) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf) will all join the Boks.
Bulls wing Canan Moodie has recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the tour and will also join up with the team in London.
“The players who will join us from the SA A team all put up their hands in the midweek games and we are delighted to have them in the mix this week,” Nienaber said.
“Canan has shown what he can do at Test level, and I am sure he will be delighted to be back in the squad. Some of the players were with us on tour until after the Ireland Test and it was always the plan to recall them after the SA A matches.
“We wanted as many players as possible to get game time on this tour as we look ahead to the Rugby World Cup next year, and we believe the players and the team will benefit from this in the next few months.
“We know it is going to be a tough challenge against England, and as coaches, we have already turned our attention to that match,” Nienaber said.
“There are a lot of positives we can take from the Tests against Italy, France and Ireland, but England will pose a completely different challenge and we need to be ready for that.
“We really want to build momentum and finish the tour on a positive note, so we will work as hard as we can this week to achieve that.”
Pivot Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has returned to Cape Town after suffering a tibia injury while playing for SA A against the Bristol Bears on Thursday.
The injury prevented him from joining the Springbok squad in Genoa ahead of the Test against Italy.
“Sacha said after the game that it didn’t seem too serious. He will go for scans,” SA A coach Mzwandile Stick said last week.
It could, however, be serious enough to rule the 20-year-old flyhalf out of the Stormers’ match against the Scarlets in Cape Town on Friday.
Feisty Bok hooker Malcolm Marx said his team was delighted to get back on the winning track after their earlier defeats in Dublin and Marseille.
“We displayed what we can do in Genoa,” he said. “The last two weeks didn’t go our way, but the way the guys stood up this week was awesome.
“We are happy there were a few tries. The guys worked hard during the week and we tried to execute as well as possible.
“But we know there is room for improvement, and we will look at the areas we need to work on going into next week,” Marx said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Boks to face England with key men missing
Coach Nienaber says he is happy to have players from the SA A team in the mix
Several key players will be missing from the Springbok team when they face old foes England in a blockbuster season finale at a sold-out Twickenham in London on Saturday.
Because the clash falls outside the traditional World Rugby Test window, clubs have the right to veto their players’ involvement with their national teams.
Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92), André Eyterhuizen (Harlequins) and Kobus Wiese (Leicester Tigers) have not been permitted to extend their stay with the Boks.
All the affected players had to report for club duty within a day or two after the Springboks’ Test against Italy on Saturday.
This has forced Bok coach Jacques Nienaber to call up six players to his squad.
SA A captain Thomas du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both props), Marco van Staden (flank), Johan Goosen (flyhalf) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf) will all join the Boks.
Bulls wing Canan Moodie has recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the tour and will also join up with the team in London.
“The players who will join us from the SA A team all put up their hands in the midweek games and we are delighted to have them in the mix this week,” Nienaber said.
“Canan has shown what he can do at Test level, and I am sure he will be delighted to be back in the squad. Some of the players were with us on tour until after the Ireland Test and it was always the plan to recall them after the SA A matches.
“We wanted as many players as possible to get game time on this tour as we look ahead to the Rugby World Cup next year, and we believe the players and the team will benefit from this in the next few months.
“We know it is going to be a tough challenge against England, and as coaches, we have already turned our attention to that match,” Nienaber said.
“There are a lot of positives we can take from the Tests against Italy, France and Ireland, but England will pose a completely different challenge and we need to be ready for that.
“We really want to build momentum and finish the tour on a positive note, so we will work as hard as we can this week to achieve that.”
Pivot Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has returned to Cape Town after suffering a tibia injury while playing for SA A against the Bristol Bears on Thursday.
The injury prevented him from joining the Springbok squad in Genoa ahead of the Test against Italy.
“Sacha said after the game that it didn’t seem too serious. He will go for scans,” SA A coach Mzwandile Stick said last week.
It could, however, be serious enough to rule the 20-year-old flyhalf out of the Stormers’ match against the Scarlets in Cape Town on Friday.
Feisty Bok hooker Malcolm Marx said his team was delighted to get back on the winning track after their earlier defeats in Dublin and Marseille.
“We displayed what we can do in Genoa,” he said. “The last two weeks didn’t go our way, but the way the guys stood up this week was awesome.
“We are happy there were a few tries. The guys worked hard during the week and we tried to execute as well as possible.
“But we know there is room for improvement, and we will look at the areas we need to work on going into next week,” Marx said.
GAVIN RICH: Erasmus should have kept mum until after Italy win
Boks make six changes to squad for England Test
Libbok wants to tick another box for Boks against Italy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hear the one about Mr Modest, the liar and the hypocrite?
Erasmus looks on bright side ahead of World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.