Friday, July 29 2022
Montauk Renewables, which collects renewable gas and produces electricity at US landfill sites, says it has filed a provisional patent application for an acid neutralisation technology, a win as it looks to roll out innovative methods across its operations.
Montauk has 15 sites across the US, and takes advantage of governmental incentives for renewable energy. It said on Thursday the technology will help reduce damage to equipment caused when waste water is removed during the biogas conversion process, reducing the need for downtime and maintenance...
Montauk files patent application for acid-neutralisation technology
The renewable gas firm says the technology will help reduce damage to equipment and give it a leg up on competitors
