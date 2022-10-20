×

National

National Assembly adopts controversial Electoral Amendment Bill

Civil society is strongly opposed to the bill which does not provide for a constituency-based system

20 October 2022 - 18:40 Linda Ensor

The controversial Electoral Amendment Bill was adopted in the National Assembly on Thursday with the ANC supported by the EFF outnumbering the main opposition parties who voted against it.

The bill which has met with stiff resistance from civil society will now go to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) where civil society organisations will have another opportunity to voice their objections. The main aim of the bill is to allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections. If the organisations do not succeed in the NCOP they have threatened court action to have the eventual act declared unconstitutional...

