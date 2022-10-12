×

National

Denel’s fate in hands of Treasury as it seeks R3.4bn for restructuring

Pravin Gordhan says turnaround plan seeks to ensure stability of the cash-strapped state defence entity

12 October 2022 - 23:02 Linda Ensor

The department of public enterprises has asked the Treasury to fund R3.4bn of Denel’s turnaround plan, which is estimated to cost R5.2bn, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.

The turnaround plan, which was submitted in July, aims to ensure the stability of the cash-strapped state defence entity, bringing it to financial and operational viability...

