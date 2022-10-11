×

National

Court scuppers Mkhwebane’s latest bid to return to work

Protector must stay out in the cold until the Constitutional Court upholds ruling that President Ramaphosa suspended her illegally

11 October 2022 - 23:10 Erin Bates

A full bench of the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday dismissed the latest bid by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to return to work.

Straight from a victory in the same court that found her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa to be illegal, Mkhwebane brought a case on an “extremely urgent” basis last month, to be allowed to return to work. This was after the DA appealed against the ruling that she had been suspended illegally...

