National

Mkhwebane and DA in legal battle over overturning of suspension

DA argues Friday’s court order to invalidate public protector’s suspension has no force until confirmed by Constitutional Court

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 15:11 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 11 September 2022 - 18:58

The DA and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are engaged in a legal battle over the implementation of a high court judgment that overturned her suspension by the president.

The DA has argued that Friday’s order by the high court in Cape Town to invalidate Mkhwebane’s suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was wrong and has no force or effect until confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The party says it will seek leave to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court against the high court’s decision to allow Mkhwebane to return to office...

