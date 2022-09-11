Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The DA and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are engaged in a legal battle over the implementation of a high court judgment that overturned her suspension by the president.
The DA has argued that Friday’s order by the high court in Cape Town to invalidate Mkhwebane’s suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was wrong and has no force or effect until confirmed by the Constitutional Court. The party says it will seek leave to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court against the high court’s decision to allow Mkhwebane to return to office...
Mkhwebane and DA in legal battle over overturning of suspension
DA argues Friday’s court order to invalidate public protector’s suspension has no force until confirmed by Constitutional Court
