National

Jet fuel vessel finally docks in Cape Town

Jet fuel crisis at Cape Town International is set to ease, but only after cargo is tested and sent to refinery

03 October 2022 - 16:30 Bekezela Phakathi

The jet fuel crisis at Cape Town International Airport could soon be over after the vessel carrying much-needed supplies docked on Monday.

The Airports Company SA (Acsa), which runs SA’s airports, said  the vessel carrying jet fuel had successfully docked after days stranded at sea. Once tests on the fuel have been successfully run it will then be pumped to the refinery, the company said in a statement...

