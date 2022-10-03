S&P 500 gains nearly 3% as Wall Street shakes off grim September
Load-shedding in UK will have gentler feel as it will be caused by ANC’s friend Vladimir Putin
Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies on the second-highest court in SA
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
Tickets for the 13th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which takes place from May 4 to 7 2023, are on sale.
The jet fuel crisis at Cape Town International Airport could soon be over after the vessel carrying much-needed supplies docked on Monday.
The Airports Company SA (Acsa), which runs SA’s airports, said the vessel carrying jet fuel had successfully docked after days stranded at sea. Once tests on the fuel have been successfully run it will then be pumped to the refinery, the company said in a statement...
Jet fuel vessel finally docks in Cape Town
Jet fuel crisis at Cape Town International is set to ease, but only after cargo is tested and sent to refinery
