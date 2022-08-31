Reserve Bank wants more details for its probe into Phala Phala dollars

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Zondo commission’s recommendation that cadre deployment be dropped is backed by the courts
Exemption to competition rules will allow businesses to co-operate on bulk deals and pricing
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Cologne prosecutors continue to target international investment banks in long-running investigation
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
The latest bombing follows the collapse of a ceasefire between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front last week
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Volvo's latest project project channels a metrosexual dark lord as opposed to its predecessor’s post-apocalypse style
The Reserve Bank’s financial surveillance department is probing foreign-exchange transactions undertaken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and received a response from his legal advisers about the foreign currency allegedly found at his Phala Phala game farm.
The Bank administers SA’s exchange control regulations and investigates contraventions. It is probing allegations made by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser that $4m was found stuffed into a couch on the farm. The matter is also being investigated by the Hawks and has been reported to the public protector...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Reserve Bank wants more details for its probe into Phala Phala dollars
The bank’s financial surveillance department has asked the president’s lawyers for information on dollars allegedly found at his Phala Phala farm
The Reserve Bank’s financial surveillance department is probing foreign-exchange transactions undertaken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and received a response from his legal advisers about the foreign currency allegedly found at his Phala Phala game farm.
The Bank administers SA’s exchange control regulations and investigates contraventions. It is probing allegations made by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser that $4m was found stuffed into a couch on the farm. The matter is also being investigated by the Hawks and has been reported to the public protector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.