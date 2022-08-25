×

National

Durban businesses sound alarm on high tariffs and property rates

City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies

25 August 2022 - 20:21 Mary Papayya

Business leaders in Durban are increasingly concerned about rising costs and crime in the city and warn that it risks losing investment to more competitive locations.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce notes some property rates are as much as double those charged by the city of Johannesburg, while the Minara Chamber of Commerce says high levels of crime, especially in the city centre, are deterring investors...

