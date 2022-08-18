Retail and food industry hauls government to court over vegan label beef

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
In the long term, things are picking up with most of the S&P 500 companies
Employer group launches fresh legal attack on workplace Covid-19 vaccination policies but government will oppose this attempt to strike code down
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
Fortress must meet minimum distribution requirement of a Reit by October 31
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
Unexpected resignation of the central bank governor has fuelled speculation about how the country will deal with mounting pressure on the Egyptian pound
SA rugby fans took a while to warm to competition
‘It is worrying that some other conditions, such as dementia and seizures, continue to be more frequently diagnosed after Covid-19, even two years later’
The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), which represents 9,000 members, has launched an urgent court case to interdict the government’s planned seizure of imitation meat products.
The Food Safety Agency, appointed by the Department of Agriculture, land reform and rural development, issued a letter on Tuesday afternoon to retailers and food producers saying it would seize vegan products with names that it claims are reserved for meat. The seizures are set to begin on August 22. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Retail and food industry hauls government to court over vegan label beef
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), which represents 9,000 members, has launched an urgent court case to interdict the government’s planned seizure of imitation meat products.
The Food Safety Agency, appointed by the Department of Agriculture, land reform and rural development, issued a letter on Tuesday afternoon to retailers and food producers saying it would seize vegan products with names that it claims are reserved for meat. The seizures are set to begin on August 22. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.