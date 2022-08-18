×

National

Retail and food industry hauls government to court over vegan label beef

Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat

18 August 2022 - 18:25 Katharine Child

The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), which represents 9,000 members, has launched an urgent court case to interdict the government’s planned seizure of imitation meat products.  

The Food Safety Agency, appointed by the Department of Agriculture, land reform and rural development, issued a letter on Tuesday afternoon to retailers and food producers saying it would seize vegan products with names that it claims are reserved for meat. The seizures are set to begin on August 22. ..

