Spur launches new restaurant serving plant-based meals aimed at young consumers
Known for its meaty meals at Spur, the group is targeting 'flexitarians'
27 February 2022 - 07:09
Spur Corp, known for its steaks and meaty burgers, is exploring plant-based foods through a new brand — Modrockers — in a bid to attract younger consumers.
Spur, which owns brands such as RocoMamas, John Dory’s and Panarottis, has opened its first Modrockers — a plant-based quick service restaurant — in Rosebank, Johannesburg. ..
