Thungela books record profit, but cuts guidance on rail woes

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
That turnip Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed beyond any doubt that the party cannot be renewed or rehabilitated
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
IAEA has warned of disaster as shelling continues near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, has booked almost R10bn in interim profits as it cashes in on record pricing, but has cut its full-year guidance by almost a tenth due to persistent issues on SA’s rail network.
Thungela CFO Deon Smith told journalists on Monday that the inefficiencies plaguing Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR’s) heavy haul coal line between Mpumalanga and Richards Bay has seen the miner lose out on an additional R2.5bn in income that could have been earned during the first half of the year. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Thungela books record profit, but cuts guidance on rail woes
The miner cashed in on record coal prices in its half-year to end-June, but reduces full-year forecast by almost a tenth
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, has booked almost R10bn in interim profits as it cashes in on record pricing, but has cut its full-year guidance by almost a tenth due to persistent issues on SA’s rail network.
Thungela CFO Deon Smith told journalists on Monday that the inefficiencies plaguing Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR’s) heavy haul coal line between Mpumalanga and Richards Bay has seen the miner lose out on an additional R2.5bn in income that could have been earned during the first half of the year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.