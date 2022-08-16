FIC rejects exclusions to proposed broader list of accountable institutions

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Compensation is not always about performance and is largely driven by office politics
There is also a high probability of blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time, Eskom says
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The UK’s leading Rolex seller is moving to a 670 square metre space on Old Bond Street in 2023
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Many employees feel comfortable ignoring mandates in the tight labour market, with the demand for workers far outpacing the supply
SA athlete says he could have done better and is frustrated with sixth place at Commonwealth Games
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) will resist attempts to carve out exceptions to the proposed new list of accountable institutions that have to comply with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), executive manager Pieter Smit said in parliament on Tuesday.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body that sets standards to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism, has found SA to be deficient and recommended that the scope of accountable institutions be broadened. Failure to do so could see the country grey-listed next year, a move that will have dire consequences for the financial sector and the broader economy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FIC rejects exclusions to proposed broader list of accountable institutions
Financial Intelligence Centre is seeking to widen the scope of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act to further combat money laundering and financing of terrorism and avoid SA being grey-listed by the international Financial Action Task Force
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) will resist attempts to carve out exceptions to the proposed new list of accountable institutions that have to comply with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), executive manager Pieter Smit said in parliament on Tuesday.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body that sets standards to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism, has found SA to be deficient and recommended that the scope of accountable institutions be broadened. Failure to do so could see the country grey-listed next year, a move that will have dire consequences for the financial sector and the broader economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.