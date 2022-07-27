×

Mkhwebane privately met Magashule before Vrede probe was finalised, says witness

Senior investigator Sphelo Samuel tells the section 194 committee the public protector’s reckless approach to litigation was a financial catastrophe

27 July 2022 - 20:23 Erin Bates

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane privately met then Free State premier Ace Magashule while the Vrede dairy project probe was under way, a senior investigator has told parliament’s section 194 committee.

Sphelo Samuel, an attorney and senior investigator in her office told the committee that Mkhwebane “has been disastrous” for the chapter 9 institution. ..

