Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane privately met then Free State premier Ace Magashule while the Vrede dairy project probe was under way, a senior investigator has told parliament’s section 194 committee.
Sphelo Samuel, an attorney and senior investigator in her office told the committee that Mkhwebane “has been disastrous” for the chapter 9 institution. ..
Mkhwebane privately met Magashule before Vrede probe was finalised, says witness
Senior investigator Sphelo Samuel tells the section 194 committee the public protector’s reckless approach to litigation was a financial catastrophe
