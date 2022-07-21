×

National

Mkhwebane gives Ramaphosa ultimatum to testify willingly or be subpoenaed

Suspended public protector says the president must testify before the committee assessing her fitness to hold office because of his submissions in court against her

21 July 2022 - 18:26 Erin Bates

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to know by Monday if President Cyril Ramaphosa will willingly testify before parliament’s committee into her fitness to hold office.

In a lawyer’s letter sent to Ramaphosa this week, Mkhwebane raised the president’s submissions in court disputes between them, arguing his averments were so prejudicial the Section 194 committee was “duty bound” to establish their veracity...

