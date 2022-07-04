Load-shedding to resume in eThekwini after reprieve ends
The decision by Eskom and the municipality bodes ill for the recovery of the city from severe floods
04 July 2022 - 17:27
eThekwini residents, who have been spared frequent blackouts since floods ravaged KwaZulu-Natal, will again be included in rolling Eskom load-shedding from August 1.
The decision by Eskom, made in agreement with the municipality, bodes ill for the recovery of the city from the severe floods, which caused unprecedented infrastructure damage in April and May. ..
