National Siemens Energy MD defends Africa's need for gas in transition Development of power supply will require the use of fossil fuels with renewables, says Nadja Haakansson

African nations should not be judged or blocked from including natural gas in their energy mix, given that the energy transition on the continent needs to move with increasing energy supply, said Siemens Energy’s MD for Africa, Nadja Haakansson.

She said for the continent to move forward, it must swiftly develop power supply, and this will require the use of some fossil fuels in combination with renewables...