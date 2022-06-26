Siemens Energy MD defends Africa’s need for gas in transition
Development of power supply will require the use of fossil fuels with renewables, says Nadja Haakansson
26 June 2022 - 18:11
African nations should not be judged or blocked from including natural gas in their energy mix, given that the energy transition on the continent needs to move with increasing energy supply, said Siemens Energy’s MD for Africa, Nadja Haakansson.
She said for the continent to move forward, it must swiftly develop power supply, and this will require the use of some fossil fuels in combination with renewables...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now