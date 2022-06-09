WINDING UP
Ticket prices expected to soar as SA loses 40% airline capacity
Closure of once-thriving operator could stall recovery of the tourism sector and broader economy
09 June 2022 - 20:06
Comair, the once-thriving operator of Kulula and British Airways (BA) in SA, is set to shut up shop permanently after running out of cash, a development that could push local airline ticket prices to record highs and stall the recovery of the tourism industry and the broader economy.
The airline operator — which was once the gold standard on the local aviation scene, going more than seven decades without making a loss — accounted for 40% of airline capacity...
