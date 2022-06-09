Comair: Not yet cleared for take-off
Comair is working to strike deals and to regain customers’ confidence
09 June 2022 - 05:00
Comair faces a race against time to strike a deal with its funders, shareholders, staff, suppliers and the lessors of five of its aircraft. Once that’s done it needs to swiftly restore public confidence by delivering a safe and reliable service.
“The grounding was an absolute last resort,” Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond tells the FM. “We will need to earn back the market’s trust by working hard to convince everyone that we are here to stay.”..
