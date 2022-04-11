State fails to halt spread of foot-and-mouth to five provinces
Thoko Didiza warns of damage to industry as illegal movement of livestock helps spread contagious animal disease
11 April 2022 - 18:39
SA is battling an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in five provinces amid an increase in the illegal movement of livestock, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza said on Monday.
Foot-and-mouth is a severe, contagious viral disease that affects livestock, causing production losses. The disease is especially endemic in several parts of Asia and in most of Africa and the Middle East. The disease does not affect humans, so consumers have no reason for concern, according to the government...
