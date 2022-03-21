National Movement of livestock in KwaZulu-Natal banned after foot and mouth outbreak B L Premium

The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) has warned that the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in several sites in northern Zululand could have a devastating impact on the country’s multibillion-rand red meat industry if not contained.

Foot and mouth disease is a contagious viral disease that affects livestock, causing production losses. The disease is especially endemic in several parts of Asia and in most of Africa and the Middle East. The disease affects cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed animals (domestic and wild). It does not affect humans. In August 2021 a month after the riots and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal 22 sites in the region were affected by the disease...