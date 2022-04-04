National Farmers welcome delay in sugar tax increase Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delayed for 12 months planned increase of the levy B L Premium

A representative body for sugar cane farmers, SA Canegrowers, has welcomed the announcement by finance minister Enoch Godongwana of a 12-month delay in implementation of the planned increase of the health promotion levy (the sugar tax).

The increase in the sugar tax from 2.21c to 2.31c per gram of sugar was expected to come into effect on Monday, but the Treasury announced on Friday that it would be delayed by a year...