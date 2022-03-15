Lawyers file more evidence against Anglo in class action bid
Mbuyisa Moleele and Leigh Day want miner to face case in SA over lead poisoning in Zambia
15 March 2022 - 20:12
SA legal firm Mbuyisa Moleele and its UK counterpart Leigh Day have filed further evidence in the high court in Johannesburg in an attempt to convince it that Anglo American SA should face a class action case in this country for lead poisoning that took place in Kabwe, Zambia.
The contamination allegedly occurred at a now-defunct Zambian mine, and the two firms are arguing Anglo American SA, which provided technical and other services to it, knew about the poisoning at the time. ..
