SA lawyers launch medical class action against use of pelvic mesh device
Two legal firms are taking five companies to court over the device which has caused suffering among women worldwide
29 August 2021 - 17:17
A group of lawyers are launching a class action over defective trans-vaginal mesh devices which have caused women worldwide to suffer.
The decision to launch the class action follows a legal victory in Australia two years ago...
