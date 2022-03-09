National

Stage 4 load-shedding begins on Wednesday, with cuts to continue over the weekend

Stage 4 will be implemented from 9am on Wednesday until 5am on Friday, when it is expected to be reduced to stage 2

09 March 2022 - 07:55 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/BEERCRAFTER
Picture: 123RF/BEERCRAFTER

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Wednesday until 5am on Friday due to additional breakdowns of its generating units.

Load-shedding is expected to revert to stage 2 on Friday, and continue until 5am on Monday, after a unit each at the Kendal, Duvha, Camden and Kusile stations tripped.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Monday.

The utility said then that a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations had tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down.

Eskom said on Wednesday that four units had been returned to service, but still need to ramp up to full output. There had also been four days of extremely high diesel usage, which depleted emergency reserves.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

