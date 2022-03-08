Stage 2 power cuts to continue until Saturday
Eskom is battling to complete repairs and deal with breakdowns at two further generation units
08 March 2022 - 13:38
Eskom has announced that stage 2 power cuts will be extended until 5am on Saturday as the power utility battles further breakdowns at its coal-fired plants.
“Since yesterday [Monday] evening, teams have returned four generation units to service,” Eskom said in statement. “Two other units were, however, taken offline for repairs.
“A further two units are expected to return to service today [Tuesday], while an additional four units are expected to return to service by the weekend,” the electricity utility said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.