Stage 2 power cuts to continue until Saturday

Eskom is battling to complete repairs and deal with breakdowns at two further generation units

08 March 2022 - 13:38 STAFF REPORTER
The coal-fired Medupi power station in Limpopo. Eskom announced load-shedding will be in place at least until Saturday morning.
Image: Google Earth
Image: Google Earth

Eskom has announced that stage 2 power cuts will be extended until 5am on Saturday as the power utility battles further breakdowns at its coal-fired plants.

“Since yesterday [Monday] evening, teams have returned four generation units to service,” Eskom said in statement. “Two other units were, however, taken offline for repairs.

“A further two units are expected to return to service today [Tuesday], while an additional four units are expected to return to service by the weekend,” the electricity utility said.

Load-shedding down to Stage 1 with Kusile back in service

Eskom said load-shedding would be reduced to Stage 1 from 9pm Friday night until 5am on Monday
1 month ago

Eskom’s maintenance plans increase the risk of load-shedding in 2022

Koeberg units will be shut down for 10 months next year, reducing generating capacity by about 920MW
2 months ago

The three Ls that have put SA on the road to hell

Localisation, local government, and load-shedding spell trouble for SA’s future
3 months ago
