Stage 2 power cuts to continue until Saturday

Eskom has announced that stage 2 power cuts will be extended until 5am on Saturday as the power utility battles further breakdowns at its coal-fired plants.

“Since yesterday [Monday] evening, teams have returned four generation units to service,” Eskom said in statement. “Two other units were, however, taken offline for repairs.

“A further two units are expected to return to service today [Tuesday], while an additional four units are expected to return to service by the weekend,” the electricity utility said.

TimesLIVE