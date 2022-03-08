National

ANC MPs cancel probe of emergency power plan after ruling

Court that dismissed a bidder’s challenge has already probed the issues, committee told

08 March 2022 - 15:39 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 08 March 2022 - 18:11

The ANC used its majority on parliament’s mineral resources & energy portfolio committee to quash an inquiry into the department of mineral resources & energy’s programme to procure more than 2,000MW of emergency power.

ANC MPs said at a committee meeting on Tuesday the court that dismissed a challenge to the process by a losing bidder had fully probed the issues the planned inquiry would have dealt with. ..

