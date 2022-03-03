Cape Town mayor pledges solidarity with Ukraine

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has pledged the city’s support and solidarity with the people of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Hill-Lewis announced Cape Town City Hall would be illuminated in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag.

On Wednesday, Hill-Lewis wrote to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, to express the City of Cape Town’s solidarity with the struggle the Ukrainian people have been facing since the invasion by Russia.

“I informed Mr Klitschko that the City of Cape Town stands alongside other nations and cities around the free world in calling for peace in Ukraine and an end to Russian imperialist aggression,” said Hill-Lewis.

He called on the SA government and other leaders globally to call for peace and take a stand against the invasion of Ukraine.

“As leaders and human beings, we must always take a firm stand against imperialism and the violence that brings, and I will not hesitate to continue to spread the message of peace and solidarity as far and as wide as possible,” said Hill-Lewis.

A week ago, the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) expressed concern about the escalating tensions between the two countries, saying if the situation continued unabated, it could have global ramifications.

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from unnecessary and violent conflict.