National Bain tells whistle-blower Athol Williams to cool down Facebook posts by Williams endanger the lives of Bain employees, according to letter

US-based management consulting firm Bain & Co, which has been implicated in state capture at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), has instructed former employee turned whistle-blower Athol Williams to stop making disparaging remarks about its employees.

This follows the publication of two posts by Williams on Facebook where he tagged and posted the images and names of two senior Bain officials, calling for them to be accountable for state capture. Williams has since deleted the posts...