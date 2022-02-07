Bain tells whistle-blower Athol Williams to cool down
Facebook posts by Williams endanger the lives of Bain employees, according to letter
07 February 2022 - 20:38
US-based management consulting firm Bain & Co, which has been implicated in state capture at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), has instructed former employee turned whistle-blower Athol Williams to stop making disparaging remarks about its employees.
This follows the publication of two posts by Williams on Facebook where he tagged and posted the images and names of two senior Bain officials, calling for them to be accountable for state capture. Williams has since deleted the posts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now