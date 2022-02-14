National It is normal for judges to talk about cases among themselves, Hlophe’s advocate argues Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has applied to the Gauteng High Court to have the finding of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission set aside B L Premium

The Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) finding of gross judicial misconduct against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe should be set aside because it is irrational and unlawful, Hlophe’s advocate Thabani Masuku argued in the Gauteng High Court Monday.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross judicial misconduct — an impeachable offence — for having tried to influence two Constitutional Court judges Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde on a pending matter before the court related to former president Jacob Zuma...