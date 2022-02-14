It is normal for judges to talk about cases among themselves, Hlophe’s advocate argues
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has applied to the Gauteng High Court to have the finding of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission set aside
14 February 2022 - 14:41
The Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) finding of gross judicial misconduct against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe should be set aside because it is irrational and unlawful, Hlophe’s advocate Thabani Masuku argued in the Gauteng High Court Monday.
Hlophe was found guilty of gross judicial misconduct — an impeachable offence — for having tried to influence two Constitutional Court judges Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde on a pending matter before the court related to former president Jacob Zuma...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now