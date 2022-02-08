Ramaphosa puts old hand Mminele in charge of climate funds
Presidential Climate Finance Task Team will advise the government on implementing a R131bn funding agreement sealed at the COP26 climate conference in 2021
UPDATED 08 February 2022 - 23:05
Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to head a task team that will lead SA’s efforts to mobilise finance for a just transition of Africa’s most carbon-intensive economy, in line with an agreement reached with major economies late in 2021.
Mminele, who has been an independent nonexecutive director and chair-designate at Alexander Forbes Group since January, will lead the presidential climate finance task team, which will advise the government on the implementation of an $8.5bn (R131bn) funding agreement clinched at the COP26 conference in 2021...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.