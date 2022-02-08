National Ramaphosa puts old hand Mminele in charge of climate funds Presidential Climate Finance Task Team will advise the government on implementing a R131bn funding agreement sealed at the COP26 climate conference in 2021

Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to head a task team that will lead SA’s efforts to mobilise finance for a just transition of Africa’s most carbon-intensive economy, in line with an agreement reached with major economies late in 2021.

Mminele, who has been an independent nonexecutive director and chair-designate at Alexander Forbes Group since January, will lead the presidential climate finance task team, which will advise the government on the implementation of an $8.5bn (R131bn) funding agreement clinched at the COP26 conference in 2021...