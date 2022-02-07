National Call for task force to combat illicit sand mining Significant share of aggregates used in SA, especially in rural areas, is mined illegally, says Aspasa director B L Premium

Illegal sand mining has grown so far out of control in SA that industry leaders believe the government needs to appoint a dedicated task force to root out the problem.

“It is an enormous, out-of-control problem and nothing is being done about it,” said Nico Pienaar, director of the Aggregate and Sand Producers Association of SA (Aspasa)...