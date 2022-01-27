A month later, engineers still not appointed to assess parliament’s fire damage

It’s almost a month since an inferno gutted parliament and the public works department is yet to appoint engineers to assess the damage and probe how the national legislature burnt down.

Acting public works and infrastructure director-general Imtiaz Fazel said on Wednesday that the process to appoint them was being concluded.

“Commencement of work is pending the appointment. We cannot provide any timelines at this stage,” he said.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said on January 7 that her department had put in place steps to procure an independent specialist engineering team to conduct further detailed assessment of the damage to the affected buildings and testing of material strength.

She said the National Treasury had agreed to expedite the process.

De Lille said that in consultation with the Hawks an internal public works professional team of skilled structural, civil, electrical and mechanical engineers conducted and concluded a high-level preliminary visual assessment of the damage, including safety of the site. The team arrived in Cape Town on January 3, the day after the blaze started.

While parliament and the police provided the engineers with access to the old and new assembly buildings, the heat and flare-up on the side of the National Assembly later that day prevented their inspection until late the next day, she said.