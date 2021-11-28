WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid developments
President met advisers at the weekend to discuss new variant Omicron that’s roiling markets and has led to travel bans targeting Southern Africa
28 November 2021 - 19:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation on Sunday at 8pm on developments in SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic following the outbreak of a new variant, Omicron.
This comes after the national coronavirus command council met on Saturday over Omicron that's roiling markets and has led to travel bans targeting Southern Africa.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to alert levels.
