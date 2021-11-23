National Zuma’s lawyers detail his health issues in court case disputing medical parole Applicants want former president sent back to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence B L Premium

Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have provided details of the former president’s health woes in a court case tackling his medical parole.

Zuma spent one month in Estcourt prison in July, was moved to hospital in August, and then released on medical parole in September...