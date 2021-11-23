National

Zuma’s lawyers detail his health issues in court case disputing medical parole

Applicants want former president sent back to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence

BL Premium
23 November 2021 - 21:02 Erin Bates

Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have provided details of the former president’s health woes in a court case tackling his medical parole.

Zuma spent one month in Estcourt prison in July, was moved to hospital in August, and then  released on medical parole in September...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now