Medical records debate eclipses Zuma’s recusal bid against Downer
Meanwhile, in the NPA-appointed team’s view, former president Jacob Zuma is fit to stand trial
21 September 2021 - 11:30
UPDATED 21 September 2021 - 11:52
Judge Piet Koen undertook to keep safe records linked to former president Jacob Zuma's absence from court on Tuesday morning. “They are going to be handed in and they are going to be in my care and I am going to lock them away,” said Koen.
However, after a to-and-fro on records sought to be handed up by witnesses compelled to appear before court, the judge decided to park the matter and proceed with the business of the day...
