National Sasria processes just over one-third of R32bn claims from July unrest State insurer says payouts are under way and an additional R11bn has been allocated by the government

SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) has processed about R12.6bn worth of claims relating to the civil unrest in July out of the estimated R32bn total.

But MD Cedric Masondo said on Tuesday that Sasria was on track to settle all the remaining claims after the receiving an additional R11bn government last week in the medium-term budget policy statement...