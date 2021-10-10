National Sasria annual report stalls over going-concern status B L Premium

Auditor concerns over the going-concern status of the SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) has caused it to be unable to meet the end-September deadline for the tabling of its 2020/2021 annual report in parliament.

Sasria — the state-owned insurer that provides cover against risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, riots and terrorism — falls under the jurisdiction of the Treasury...