Sasria annual report stalls over going-concern status
10 October 2021 - 20:32
Auditor concerns over the going-concern status of the SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) has caused it to be unable to meet the end-September deadline for the tabling of its 2020/2021 annual report in parliament.
Sasria — the state-owned insurer that provides cover against risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, riots and terrorism — falls under the jurisdiction of the Treasury...
