Shoprite jumps as market share gains help offset pain of civil unrest Group sales were up almost double digits in quarter to end-September, but 47 stores remain closed

Shoprite’s shares were on track for their best day in almost three months on Monday morning, after SA’s largest grocer said sales grew by almost double digits in its first quarter to end-September, despite civil unrest in July that caused R1.25bn in damage to property and stock.

Sales increased 9.3% to end-September, Shoprite said in a voluntary update on Monday, with its core supermarkets SA segment — represented by Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper — continuing to report market share gains...