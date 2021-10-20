CONSENT
Rape acquittal furore stokes calls for NPA to appeal ruling
20 October 2021 - 05:09
An international legal body is among those outraged by acting high court judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s acquittal of a previously convicted rapist, who viewed foreplay as tacit approval for penetrative sex his accuser insists was rape.
Ngcukaitobi’s acquittal of Loyiso Coko is stoking a growing furore in a country where rape is a pandemic that spares no age, class or race...
