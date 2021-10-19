National Sky-high gas prices ring warning bell for powerships plans B L Premium

If Karpowerships were delivering their gas-fired power onto the SA grid today, they would be doing so at a whopping R6 per kilowatt-hours (kW/h), a prominent energy analyst says.

While the price bid by other projects awarded under the government’s emergency power procurement programme, and the escalation of the price, was largely linked to inflation over 20 years, Chris Yelland, an energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence, said 60% of the Karpowerships price bid is linked to the rand/dollar rate of exchange, as well as the price of the fuel — liquefied natural gas (LNG) — in dollars. ..