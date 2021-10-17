Business World faces climate catastrophe, warns energy agency Investment in green power should be at least tripled to meet climate change targets B L Premium

The world is failing to invest in energy on the scale needed to escape catastrophic climate change and avoid sharp increases in fossil fuel prices, the International Energy Agency warned.

In a report just weeks before the key climate change summit known as COP26, the agency said that investment in green energy such as solar and wind is falling short of what is needed to keep the planet from warming up significantly. At the same time, spending on fossil fuels is lower than needed if current demand growth for oil, natural gas and coal continues. ..