August production data offers a mixed picture
Manufacturing output rebounded more than expected after civil unrest, even as mining production disappointed
12 October 2021 - 18:43
August data released by Stats SA on Tuesday painted a mixed picture of SA’s overall economic recovery and its rally from the temporary shock caused by the civil unrest in July.
Manufacturing production came in better than expected in August as businesses moved on from the violence and looting that disrupted activity and supply chains, even as mining production figures were worse than forecast...
